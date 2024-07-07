Streator Fest carnival mega passes now on sale

Carnival mega passes for the upcoming Streator Fest are on sale for $60. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

These passes can be redeemed at the carnival’s tent for a mega wristband, which allows individuals to ride for the entirety of the four-day festival scheduled Aug. 1-4 at Northpoint Plaza. Buying the mega pass in advance is a savings of $10. Individual tickets or wristbands can be purchased at the event.

Fantasy Amusements of Arlington Heights will bring back its carnival with more than 20 rides for the second year in a row to the festival. Children need to be at least 36 inches tall to ride most rides. Height requirements are enforced for children’s safety. Go to Fantasyamusements.com for more information on the carnival.

Carnival mega passes are available at Ace Hardware (cash or card), 404-408 E. Main St.; B&R Grocery (cash only) 1123 N. Otter Creek St. or 1212 S. Bloomington St.; Lori’s Mailbox and Parcel (cash or card), 1215 N. Bloomington St.; Shaw Appliance (cash only), 127 S. Vermillion St.; SOCU (cash and card for members), 120 E. Northpoint Dr. or 912 N. Shabbona St.; Streator Community Credit Union (cash only), 302 N. Park St.; Streator Home Savings Bank (cash only), 132 S. Monroe St.; or go to streatorfest.com.