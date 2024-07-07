Police nab Colorado man who fled La Salle traffic stop

A Colorado man who fled a La Salle traffic stop Saturday morning has been apprehended, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

Details still are emerging, but Sheriff Adam Diss said Sunday he was alerted Austin Moon was apprehended on a bicycle near Interstate 80. Illinois state police troopers located him and placed him into custody.

Authorities have not released at this time what charges Moon may face. The charges are under review.

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies had issued an alert Saturday morning, asking for the public to watch for a white man who fled police during a stop on Interstate 80 near East Fifth Road (the Troy Grove blacktop). Nearby Rotary Park was closed to the public but was later reopened.

“The police department does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” the alert said.

