Ottawa Recreation to host 3 more events to close out 2024 summer season

Ottawa Recreation will host three more events to close out the summer season.

Bowling at The Alley, 1758 Ottawa Ave., is the next event planned. Laser bowling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. There are limited bowling shoes, brick socks. Snacks and drinks will be available at your own cost. Bowling is $5 for children 15 and younger.

A week later, Ottawa Recreation will host roller skating at Paramount Arena, 1511 Chestnut St. Skating will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Cost is $3 for children 15 and younger. Skate trainers are $4, roller blades $5 and speed skates $5.

The Ottawa Recreation season will close out with the carnival at Rigden Park on Wednesday, July 24. A field afternoon will feature games, treats and a chance to spin the giant wheel for extra prizes. Games are 25 cents or $5 for an all-access wristband. The carnival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on events or programs, go to ottawarecreation.org.