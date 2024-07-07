La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Corn setting silks, tassels

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the fourth report of the summer.

The following report covers June 24 through June 30 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Hot and humid was the theme for the reporting week, but the crops are certainly responding well to the 0.8 inches of rain received. Herbicide application on soybeans is wrapping up in the area. Yes, the corn was at least knee high by Fourth of July. Some corn is setting silks and tassels, which means pollination. Markets did not see the June acreage report as very bullish, and prices slid a bit more. Hopefully we have not posted highs for the new crop year already. Hope everyone can make it out to the La Salle County 4-H and Junior Fair! Have a safe week.

Ken Beck, Mendota: We received 0.5 inches or rain across the northwest part of La Salle County. Things are looking pretty good up here. Most of the bean acres have been sprayed and corn is starting to tassel. The early planted corn is starting to tassel out. Things are looking good, so we’re probably gearing up next week for some fungicide to start being sprayed on beans and corn.

David Myer, Marseilles: July is here and so are the daily chances of rain or not so the decision to cut the hay is difficult. Rainfall this past week totaled 1.3 inches and much appreciated for this growing crop. Early corn has tassels poking out and late corn is just about waist high, what a variance in planting dates this year. Soybeans have had their post spraying pass completed so hopefully the weeds will not emerge under the bean plant canopy of the ground. The wheat sure is not drying in this weather at least north of the Illinois River as most south of us is done, different story moving north. USDA informed us we planted more corn and less beans so corn prices tanked but prevent plant acres aren’t included in that report or extreme flooding in northwest Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Hope all had a great Fourth of July and an upcoming La Salle County 4-H fair.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 0.8 inches of rain. Corn fields have really gotten taller with the weather we’ve been having and are starting to tassel. We are monitoring fields for problems such as insect pests and disease issues. The planes will be flying soon to apply fungicide on some fields. Soybean fields are also looking good and just a little touch up herbicide spraying happened to control a few weed escapes. We continue to monitor Japanese beetle feeding on leaves but so far it hasn’t been too bad. Wheat harvest has started and soon the straw will be baled. Roadside ditches and waterways are being mowed to control weeds also. Managed to get away a couple evenings and put a few bluegills in the boat. Now it’s looking like a fish fry is in the near future. Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: Rain for the week was 0.65 inches, In two different events. Was a nice couple of rains and the temperatures cooling off has also been good for the crops. With the forecast of rain this last week we have not cut second crop hay yet, a few people have cut and will probably get it baled before the Fourth of July. Early planted corn will be shooting tassels by the 4th. Corn has a nice color to it and looks pretty nice now. Beans are starting to grow a little bit faster, and also look nice. Weeds are growing faster than the corn and beans, seems like never-ending battle that we are losing at. Don’t have much else to report. Hope everyone had a safe 4th and enjoyed the holiday.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Starting to see a few tassels in the very early planted corn in the southern part of the county. Corn is getting some deep green color to it growing nicely getting some decent height to it. Soybean spring is complete for the first time. I received 2.2 inches of rain since the last report.

Rainfall (in inches)

David Hall 0.8

Ken Beck 0.5

David Myer 1.3

Bill Gray 0.8

Ken Bernard 0.65

Geoffrey Janssen 2.2