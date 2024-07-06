IVCC Board of Trustee to meet July 11

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Board Room C-307. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Board Room C-307.

The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/87920654409 and meeting ID number 879 2065 4409. For dial-in, call 312-626-6799.

The Board will be presented with the Fiscal Year 2025 tentative budget and authorize the publication of the notice of the public hearing, in accordance with statute. The budget will then be on display until Aug. 15. The Board will also consider capital projects to be submitted for the state RAMP request list, student athletic insurance, a salt shed project change order, policy updates, staff and faculty appointments, and other business.

The full agenda and links to Board materials can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board.