Streator approves comprehensive plan update to apply for FEMA grant

The Vermilion River rises over its banks during a previous flood at the Hopalong Cassidy Canoe Launch site in Streator. (Shaw Local News Network fi)

Streator City Council approved an update to its comprehensive plan to include a hazard mitigation component, a move aimed at securing a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant potentially worth $150,000.

Mayor Tara Bedei highlighted Streator’s past success in tailoring its comprehensive plan to align with grant requirements, emphasizing how these plans are crucial for community vision and strategy, especially for grant applications.

“Comprehensive plans are kind of an overall vision or strategy for the community with its goals,” Bedei said. “And it helps a lot for applying to grants like this situation.”

Bedei said if the city secures the grant, a portion will be allocated to mitigate hazards, such as floods and tornadoes, with the remainder supporting various city projects and goals.

Now approved by the council, Streator will submit the application for the grant and leverage $50,000 in city funds to hire a consultant and go through a comprehensive plan update process.

In other items, the City Council:

Received information and discussed how to proceed with the funding of updating its oxidation ditch, but did not reach a decision or consensus. Council members are considering whether to borrow $1.45 million to complete the project – tied to a $1.2 million federal grant – which also may have one-third forgiveness on the principle; or pay for the project with cash reserves, which would postpone some future projects.

Authorized the purchase of two trucks for Streator’s Public Works Department at a cost of $108,777. A 2023 F-150 Super Cab will be used to supplement the fleet of regular cab pickups, helping the mowing crew by carrying four to five workers at a time; and a 2024 F-350 Super Cab that will be used for plowing alleys and parking lanes, and for towing heavy trailers for mowers. The council also authorized the purchase of a bucket truck for traffic signal maintenance, street light maintenance, tree removal and trimming at a cost not to exceed $89,990.