Putnam County library partners with Ravinia Festival to offer free tickets

The Putnam County Public Library District announced it will be partnering with the Ravinia Festival to offer free tickets to the community for the 2024 Words & Music Program. (Jayce Eustice)

The tickets grant free lawn admission to 15 concerts from July through September. Additionally, the tickets grant free train fare on the Metra Union Pacific North Line to Ravinia. The tickets are limited, and will be available first come, first serve. Call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 for more information on availability. The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library is located at 214 S. McCoy St.

Tickets being offered are for the following concerts:

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12: Two tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop with Michelle Cann and Masabane Cecilia Rangwnasha 88th CSO Residency Opening Night

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13: Four tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop with Abel Selacoe Beethoven’s Fifth, Abel Plays His Four Spirits

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20: Four tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop: Mahler’s Ninth

5 p.m. Sunday, July 21: Four tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop with Hayato Sumino Chopin’s First Concerto, Strauss’s Don Juan

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25: Four tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop with Augustin Hadelich Hadelich plays Mendelssohn; 2024 Taki Alsop Fellow Alena Hron conducts Walker

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26: Two tickets available CSO + Marin Alsop: The Planets and the Moons Symphony Breaking Barriers Festival

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1: Four tickets available Karen Slack + Kevin Miller: African Queens Seven rulers and warriors celebrated by Black composers

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2: Four tickets available CSO + Valentina Peleggi with Jorge Federico Osorio “Emperor” Concerto, Pines of Rome

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Four tickets available Gustavo Dudamel + National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela Works by South American composers, Shostakovich’s Fifth

7:30 p.m. Sat, Aug. 10 - Four tickets available CSO + James Conlon with James Ehnes: All Mozart Fifth Violin Concerto and the G-minor Symphonies

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 - Four tickets available Apollo’s Fire: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18: Four tickets available CSO + Jonathan Rush with Rachel Barton Pine White & Paganini Concertos, Symphonie Fantastique

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Four tickets available Matthew Polenzani + Kevin Murphy

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27: Four tickets available Third Coast Percussion + Sérgio & Clarice Assad

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: Four tickets available Music of the Baroque + Dame Jane Glover with Anthony McGill Mozart, Bach & Handel

Ravinia is an internationally renowned non-profit music festival that presents performances by the world’s greatest artists. Words & Music Program tickets are only valid on date printed, may only be used on the evening of the performance, may not be exchanged, and cannot be sold