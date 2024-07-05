Princeton library gardening club to meet July 10

Princeton Public Library’s Gardening Club will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday July 10.

This meeting will be the club’s “garden recipe” swap as a part of summer reading for adults. Guests are encouraged to bring one copy of a recipe featuring produce from their gardens to fully utilize their summer vegetables and use up those abundant garden yields. Recipes can be copied when guests arrive so that no one has to bring multiple copies of their recipe. This program is free and all are welcome to attend. The library is located at 698 E. Peru St.