OSF St. Luke to offer $4,000 in health care scholarships

OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee is accepting applications for the 2024 health care scholarship awards.

This year, a total of $4,000 will be awarded to students in Bureau, Henry or Stark counties pursuing a career in health care.

Scholarships are available to recent high school graduates and advanced degree candidates with permanent residence those counties. Students must be pursuing health care career options, including, but not limited to, nursing, radiology, laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical or occupational therapy and pre-med.

Applicants must demonstrate academic achievement accompanied by high school or college transcripts, volunteer or work history and health-related activities. They must also plan to attend a post-secondary institution for a health career field of study.

Interested students can pick up an application at OSF Saint Luke or request an electronic copy via email from Samantha Rux at samantha.l.harkerrux@osfhealthcare.org. Completed applications must be returned to Samantha Rux via email or mailed to OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center, 1051 W. South St., Kewanee, IL 61443, by Oct. 1.