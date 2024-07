The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Library District will host a Kids Taylor Swift Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, for children 12 and younger. (PCR photo)

Wear your best Eras Tour Outfit. The activities will include photo shoot with Taylor, story time, face painting, arts, crafts, games, karaoke, dance party and refreshments. The library is located at 214 N. Fourth St., Hennepin.