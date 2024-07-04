Starved Rock Saplings to learn to fish

This month’s Starved Rock Saplings theme is fish.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban Fishing program will join the sapling group 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, and teach younger participants how to fish. IDNR staff will read a storybook about fish, and introduce some fish fun facts and the different species that live in the Illinois River. All Sapling programs are suitable for children ages 3 to 10 with a chaperoning adult. Email Conservation Education Representative Josh Vodden to register at Joshua.vodden@illinois.gov.