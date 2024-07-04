July 04, 2024
Starved Rock Saplings to learn to fish

Program set July 13

By Shaw Local News Network

This month’s Starved Rock Saplings theme is fish.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban Fishing program will join the sapling group 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, and teach younger participants how to fish. IDNR staff will read a storybook about fish, and introduce some fish fun facts and the different species that live in the Illinois River. All Sapling programs are suitable for children ages 3 to 10 with a chaperoning adult. Email Conservation Education Representative Josh Vodden to register at Joshua.vodden@illinois.gov.

