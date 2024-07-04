Princeton’s FFA Lydia Hardy, Payton Frueh earn summer hardware

Lydia Hardy of the Princeton FFA earned 11 awards, including five first-place finishes, from the Swine Show held at the Cambridge Fairgrounds. (Photo provided)

The Princeton High School FFA came home with a handful of blue ribbons and awards from summer events.

Lydia Hardy earned 11 awards, including five first-place finishes from the Swine Show held at the Cambridge Fairgrounds.

She was first for Pen of 2 Market Lambs, Suffolk Pen of 2 Lambs, Suffolk Single Ewe Lamb, Suffolk Single Ram Lamb and Suffolk Yearling Ewe.

She took seconds for Market Lambs, Suffolk Single Ewe Lamb and Suffolk Yearling Ewe.

She received thirds for Hampshire and Oxford Single Ewe Lamb and Market Lambs.

And she earned a fourth-place finish for Hampshire and Oxford Single Ewe Lamb.

Princeton High School's Payton Frueh placed first for Purebred Breeding Gilts from the Swine Show held at the Cambridge Fairgrounds. (Photo provided)

Payton Frueh placed first in three different categories, including a Grand Champion for Showmanship and Purebred Breeding Gilts.

Frueh placed in nine different categories taking home six first places and she was a Grand Champion in the Horse Show at Black Hawk East College.

She place first for English Pleasure, Western Pleasure, Yearlings Halter, Equitation, Horsemanship and Showmanship

She was second for Open Halter.

And she earned third place for Barrel Race and Plug Race.