1st La Salle County real estate tax payment due July 11

La Salle County’s first installment of real estate taxes are due and payable on Thursday, July 11.

Illinois Statute requires a 1.5% per month delinquency penalty beginning the day after the due date. This penalty begins Friday, July 12.

The second installment is due on Monday, Sept. 9.

Payment options include online payment with a credit card, Go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” Credit Card payments also may be made in the Treasurer’s Office. A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors.

Payments also may be made with electronic check or automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account. To sign up for this service go to www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” There is $1 per parcel fee for this service. For automatic withdrawal, taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates and reoccurs every year until cancelled.

Pay by phone at 815-393-2688 with credit card or e-check.



Pay by check. Make checks payable to “La Salle County Collector” at: local financial institutions, the Treasurer’s Office via drive-thru drop box, east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours), delivered inside during office hours (patience required – may be long lines) or mail to the Treasurer’s Office.

