Boy Scouts to host July 4 concession stand at Zearing Park in Princeton

Boy Scouts Troop 6368 will be hosting a fundraiser during the July 4 fireworks display at Zearing Park in Princeton.

The Troop will be in the park concession stand offering hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, popcorn, nachos, pickles, candy and drinks. This year, the Troop will be using the soccer concession stand located on the soccer side of Zearing Park. The concession stand will open at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open until supplies run out. The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Scout’s annual summer camp week at Ingersoll Scout Reservation in London Mills.

Troop 6368, a merger of Boy Scout Troops 1063 and 1068, meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Masonic Lodge, 630 E. Masonic Drive, Princeton. The troop provides year-round programing for boys who have completed the fifth grade. For information about Princeton’s Troop 6368 or to join Troop 6368, contact Scout Master John Morris at 773-882-8147 or Committee Chairman Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465. New scouts are welcome at any time, as are parents who would like to be a leader and/or serve on the Troop Scout Committee.