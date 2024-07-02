La Salle VA Clinic ‘sowing the seeds of victory’ with garden

Since last May, the La Salle VA Clinic in Peru have been “sowing the seeds of victory” in their own 500 square foot victory garden to provide for food insecure veterans who receive treatment at the clinic. (Maribeth Wilson)

The La Salle Veterans Affairs Clinic in Peru has been “sowing the seeds of victory” in its own 500 square foot victory garden in the past fews months to provide for food insecure veterans who receive treatment at the clinic.

Laura McNally, a social worker at the clinic, said the idea for the garden sprung during last year’s clinic meeting to complement the new food pantry inside. McNally said the garden provides fresh food options for veterans.

Victory gardens first were promoted during World War I, as a way to provide citizens an opportunity to assist with the war effort at home led by the campaign “food will win the war,” launched by Herbert Hoover, who was head of the Food and Drug Administration. The campaign encouraged citizens to conserve food for those fighting overseas.

Gardens were planted in backyards, churches, parks and playgrounds.

In the short time the Peru garden has been open, it has planted seeds of change within the community; almost doubling the number of vegetables provided from last year.

“We have approximately 65 tomatoes, we have bell peppers. We have zucchini,” said Dan Piper of the Disabled American Veterans Organization and La Salle Clinic volunteer. “We have green beans, jalapenos and habaneros.”

In comparison to last year, the garden had 10 tomato plants, two pepper plants, two rows of carrots and two rows of onions, McNally said. There also was a row of sunflowers in the back.

Piper said one veteran, Jim, grew most of the plants hanging on strings and brought them in for the garden.

McNally said last year a team was able to collect 175 pounds of fresh produce from the Victory Garden and the group is hoping to double that this year. Harvest is from August through October.

McNally and Piper said there is the possibility of increasing the garden next year. Piper said they could increase the size.

“We would if we wanted to,” McNally said. “Our landlord’s very open to ideas of how we could help our veterans.”

The garden not only provides a supplemental source for the pantry, but also gives veterans a chance to spend time outside providing for one another.

“We see the purposeful volunteer opportunities that it gives our veterans,” McNally said. “You’ll see veterans just come and pick weeds. It’s a whole effort for everyone.”

The La Salle VA Clinic provides primary care and specialty health services to veterans as one of the six Edward Hines Jr. outpatient clinics.

To see if you qualify for benefits stop in to the La Salle VA Clinic at 4461 Progress Blvd. in Peru or call 708-202-8387. All clinics maintain micro food pantries for veterans in need. To become a gardening volunteer at La Salle, or to donate nonperishable food items to La Salle VA Clinic, contact McNally at 708-202-8387 or walk into the La Salle clinic.