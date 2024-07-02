La Salle County grand jury indicts Marseilles man on murder charge

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and indicted a Marseilles man with murder for allegedly killing his father.

Logan M. Petre, 21, would face 20 to 60 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of strangling Leo Petre in the family home. Logan Petre could face additional time if also convicted of a pending home invasion charge.

Petre was charged with murder June 15, some hours after prosecutors said an argument with his father turned violent. Logan Petre will appear for arraignment on July 11 in La Salle County Circuit Court.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Tuesday:

Ronald L. Ludwig, 60, of Pekin (aggravated battery);

Travis A. Billups, 35, of Earlville (armed habitual criminal);

Rogelio Rojo, 31, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle; two counts of aggravated DUI);

Grant A. Hackler, 39, homeless (burglary);

Alison D. Coyer, 31, of rural Earlville (forgery);

Matthew R. Shick, 36, of rural Earlville (two counts of violating an order of protection);

Benjamin F. Sappington, 44, of rural Ottawa (aggravated battery);

Dylan B. Thomas, 26, of rural Serena (two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon);

Antonio Juarez, 35, of Flanagan, (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Dhruvkumar P. Patel, 30, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Izabella Vietti, 24, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Tyshawn Doyle, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver).