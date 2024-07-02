Hair by Angela Bernardoni in La Salle celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Since June, Hair by Angela Bernardoni has been crafting unique hairstyles at 425 First St. in downtown La Salle. The salon celebrated the opening of her first salon with a ribbon-cutting Monday, July 1, 2024, attended by friends, family, public officials and patrons. (Maribeth Wilson)

Since June, Hair by Angela Bernardoni has been crafting unique hairstyles at 425 First St. in downtown La Salle.

The salon celebrated the opening of her first salon with a ribbon-cutting Monday attended by friends, family, public officials and patrons.

Owner Angela Bernardoni of Leonore said the location just “fell into her lap” while she was working at The Beautique by Rosanna on Gooding Street.

“I’ve been doing hair for four years and I love it,” she said. “It just doesn’t feel like work.”

The salon offers “everything” for haircut and color, Bernardoni said. Services include shampoo and blowout, root retouch, balayage, toner refresh and special occasion packages.

Bernardoni specializes in live-in blondes and wedding styles.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said it’s encouraging to see people continuing to put their business in La Salle.

“We appreciate everybody’s investment,” he said. “We’re still continuing to grow and we’re looking forward to anybody that’s wanting to open up a business.”

Bernardoni said she is most looking forward to growing her business and getting her name out in the community a little bit more.

“I really hope to do more weddings,” she said. “I don’t even know. I’m 24 and this should have never happened to me so early on in life. But, I feel so blessed. I’m very excited.”

Hair by Angela Bernardoni is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to book an appointment, search for Hair by Angela Bernardoni on Facebook or Instagram, or call 815-992-8966.