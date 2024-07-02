Extra ‘preview night’ could be added to Oglesby Summer Fun Fest carnival

Oglesby could extend Summer Fun Fest an additional night. Mayor Jason Curran was approached about a "preview night" with carnival rides available at a discount. (Scott Anderson)

Oglesby could extend Summer Fun Fest an additional night.

Mayor Jason Curran told the Oglesby City Council on Monday he was approached about adding a fifth night to Oglesby Summer Fun Fest.

“I look at it as an opportunity to expand Summer Fun Fest without taxing the resources on Oglesby.” — Jason Curran, mayor

Curran said the company that provides carnival rides proposed a “preview night” with rides available 4 to 6 p.m. for people with special needs, that is, who would enjoy the rides with smaller crowds and with fewer lights. Then, from 6 to 10 p.m., rides would be open to budget-conscious families at a reduced price.

Curran said preview night would be for carnival rides only. Other events and activities wouldn’t be offered until the first full day of Summer Fun Fest.

“This doesn’t put any additional resources on the city,” Curran said. “I look at it as an opportunity to expand Summer Fun Fest without taxing the resources on Oglesby.”

Curran proposed trying it next year. If successful, the city could make preview night a regular offering. The council, without a vote, was open to that.

Separately, Oglesby is moving its meeting time up an hour.

Monday, the council resumed its discussion into changing its meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said he checked to see the meeting times observed by other municipalities and saw no uniformity, as start times generally range from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“I’d rather get an early start,” Stefanelli said. “I really don’t care to be here at 10 o’clock at night.”

The council voted 5-0 to draft an ordinance moving the meeting time up one hour, even though some members were non-committal.

“I don’t have a problem with changing the time,” Curran said. “I’ve always been in favor of maintaining the status quo.”

Finally, the council observed a moment of silence for Tony Torres, a former city commissioner and mayor. Torres, who died June 18 at age 86, was elected commissioner in 2003 and mayor in 2007 but did not serve a full term as mayor. He abruptly resigned in 2010, citing personal reasons including health.

Curran recalled that Torres was a straight shooter known as “No baloney Tony.”