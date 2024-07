The Marseilles Fire Department, Seattle Sutton, along with her daughter Sarah (Sutton) Borgstrom and Marseilles Nursing Service representative Kathy Rosengren, RN, pose for a donation from the family of Dr. H.K. Sutton on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

The Dr. Sutton Marseilles River Walk reported a strong turnout Saturday during the annual Fun Days celebration.

The family of Dr. Sutton donated $10,000 to the Marseilles Nursing Service – a service respected by Dr. H.K. Sutton. The nursing service operates from donations of members and businesses in the area.

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum train participated in the Fun Days parade Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)