Baseball: Illinois Valley area players find home in the Kernels Collegiate League

Former Putnam County standout Andrew Pyszka is one of 11 players from the Illinois Valley playing in the Kernel Collegiate League at the Corn Crib in Normal this summer. (Mark Black for Shaw)

Eleven Illinois Valley college and future college baseball players are finding a home in the Kernels Collegiate League this summer in Normal.

They are part of the four-team league playing at the Corn Crib, the home field of the Normal CornBelters, who are a part of the Prospects League, along with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.

The Kernels Collegiate League is in its fifth year featuring four teams. Each team roster is made up of 30-32 local area collegiate players, competing in round-robin games each week, ending with the July 2 championship.

The local players are enjoying the opportunity to play in the Kernel League.

“It’s a great league to be in, playing good competitive baseball. At the same time, it’s pretty relaxed,” said Putnam County graduate Nicholas Currie, who is a member of the Ground Sloths. “Everybody’s going out to get their reps in and stay sharp over the summer. We’ve got a few weeks left before we get to the championships. Everybody’s still pretty relaxed and going out to have fun. It’s not too far away from home and it’s an amazing field down there, too.”

Recent Hall graduate Max Bryant, a pitcher who recently committed to play for Southwest Illinois Community College, has also had a positive experience in the league.

“It’s been nice,” Bryant said. “I’ve had a few ups and downs when it comes to getting in innings. I’ve gotten rained out quite a few times, but the overall experience has been very enjoyable.”

Bryant is one of three former Hall Red Devils, including Payton Plym (University of Indianapolis) and Ethan Plym (IVCC), reunited on the Blue Caps team. They are joined by Andrew Pyszka and Jackson McDonald of Putnam County, both playing collegiately for St. Charles (Mo.) Community College.

Pyszka is batting .400 with eight RBIs with the pitchers combining for a 1-2 record in 14 appearances and three starts, including Bryant’s 1-1 mark.

La Salle-Peru products Mason Lynch (Black Hawk) and Billy Mini (Illinois Central College) are teaming up for the Bobcats, making eight appearances with four starts between them.

Currie, who redshirted his freshman season at Missouri Science and Technology, and Henry’s Lance Kiesewetter (Heartland) are both pitching for the Ground Sloths.

Kiesewetter has made three appearances with two starts at the Corn Crib, his home field for Heartland, while Currie made his second start Sunday against the Bobcats, surrendering eight hits and six runs with three strikeouts over 5-plus innings.

“I felt like I could have done better,” Currie said. “There’s always going to be some self-critique that you have, a mistake pitch here, you should have thrown a changeup instead of a fastball. But the team was really supportive and said I did a good job. Coach said it was one of the better starts they’ve had all year and was really impressed.

“I’m looking forward to my next start which will be on July 7, I believe.”

Two more area pitchers suit up for the Merchants, Hall product Luke Kelty (Monmouth College) and Putnam County’s Troy Petty (Elgin CC). Petty stands 2-0 in four starts while Kelty has appeared in four games with one start.