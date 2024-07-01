We the People traveling 9/11 exhibit makes its way to Ottawa

The We the People Traveling Exhibit made its way through downtown Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2024, with a procession led by the Illinois State Patriot Guard and area first responders. (Derek Barichello)

An exhibit telling the story in the aftermath of 9/11 will be on display in July at Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center.

Late Monday morning, the exhibit made its way from Morris to Ottawa escorted by the Illinois State Patriot Guard and area first responders. The traveled through Seneca and Marseilles.

A grand opening on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature refreshments and a children’s scavenger hunt hosted by the Ottawa Visitors Center.

The We the People Traveling Exhibit reflects the patriotism, hope and compassion that emerged in the nation following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. At its center are two beam pieces from the north tower of the World Trade Center. More than 3,000 people were killed that day at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard the planes that crashed into both buildings and a Pennsylvania field.

The exhibit encourages children to think and communicate about helping their communities through a Talk Back Star Station which poses questions and encourages children to reflect on their ideas of unity, friendship, helping and patriotism.

The Ottawa Center is partnering with the sponsor, Ottawa Visitors Center, to host the exhibit. It will be displayed from July 1-31. The public can view it for free from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The traveling exhibit is made available to communities by the Children’s Museum of Oak Lawn, which created it after acquiring two beam pieces from a nearby city memorial project honoring first responders.

For more information on the exhibit, go to VisitOttawaIL.com