Standard library to host Eleanor Roosevelt program

Eleanor Roosevelt will be brought to life Tuesday, July 9, at the Standard library, 128 First St. (Derek Barichello)

Step back in time as the iconic First Lady is brought to life at the 12:30 p.m. program through a portrayal by historical presenter, Michelle Gibbons. Eleanor Roosevelt will take patrons on a captivating journey, revealing how her early struggles molded her into a relentless advocate for the poor, the downtrodden and the oppressed. She will share her unique perspective on the challenges she faced and the compassion that fueled her tireless efforts.

Here are other activities scheduled the week of July 8 in the Putnam County Library District.

1 p.m. Monday, July 8: Book Discussion Group. Meets in Granville library every second and fourth Monday each month.

2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9: Personalized candle workshop at Granville library. With a few basic supplies, participants can transform plain candles into stunning decorations with their favorite photo, design or quote in this workshop, especially for adults and teens.

Wednesday, July 10: Scavenger hunt in/out book hunt at McNabb library.

1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10: The Granville library will have recycling/nature activities available for all ages.

3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10: Nature Activities and Recycled Art. Walter Durley Boyle Park in Hennepin at 3 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July. The library will have a new activity or art project each week. Join the library before the Putnam County School Book Bus stops by at 3:45 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11: The Hennepin library will have the Nintendo Switch on the big screen, along with crafts and other games. Ages 8 to 12.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12: Share a story and snack with friends at Hopkins Park in Granvile. Stay and play a nature scavenger hunt, Pick a prize between bubbles, chalk and stickers.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13: Live Bird of Prey Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education program in the Community Room in Hennepin. The program typically features six or seven “live” birds of prey consisting of a hawk, owls and falcons.