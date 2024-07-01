Reported thefts at Ottawa, Peru Walmarts lead to arrest

A 34-year-old was arrested on felony theft charges Thursday following a joint investigation into retail theft reports at Ottawa and Peru Walmarts. (Scott Anderson)

A 34-year-old was arrested on felony theft charges Thursday following a joint investigation into retail theft reports at Ottawa and Peru Walmarts.

Keith R. Gullens was charged with three counts of retail theft less than $300 and two counts of retail theft between $500 and $10,000, class 3 felonies. These charges stem from a joint investigation between Ottawa and Peru police, as well as the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, said Ottawa Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich in a Monday news release.

Najdanovich said Gullens was learned to be using his vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, to aid in the commission of the crimes. Detectives with the Ottawa and Peru police departments obtained a seizure warrant Feb. 20 for the vehicle belonging to Gullens.

Detectives were assisted in executing the warrant by Tri-DENT agents. At the time of the warrant execution, Gullens was found to be in the possession of 1 to 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, Najdanovich said. Gullens also was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class 1 felony. The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and other neighboring communities law enforcement assisted in the investigation, Najdanovich said.