July 01, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Peru Taco Bell reopens after remodel

Restaurant closed May 28 for renovation

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network Correspondent
FILE - This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell and Pizza Hut say they're getting rid of artificial colors and flavors, making them the latest big food companies scrambling to distance themselves from ingredients people might find unappetizing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Taco Bell, 5257 Trumpeter Road, Peru, has reopened following a remodel. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Taco Bell, 5257 Trumpeter Road, Peru, has reopened following a remodel.

The dining room closed in early May and the entire restaurant closed on May 28 while the kitchen also was remodeled.

Taco Bell is open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. or later.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Have a Question about this article?