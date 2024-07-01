Peru Taco Bell reopens after remodel

Taco Bell, 5257 Trumpeter Road, Peru, has reopened following a remodel.

The dining room closed in early May and the entire restaurant closed on May 28 while the kitchen also was remodeled.

Taco Bell is open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. or later.

