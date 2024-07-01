Ottawa Elementary asbestos abatement, new flooring project on track

The Ottawa Elementary School District took on an asbestos abatement project this summer at McKinley, Jefferson and Lincoln schools. (Provided)

The Ottawa Elementary School District took on an asbestos abatement project this summer at McKinley, Jefferson and Lincoln schools.

The project is scheduled to wrap up by Monday for Lincoln and by Wednesday for McKinley and Jefferson.

The work aims to remove outdated floor tiles containing asbestos. The asbestos cleanup at Lincoln also is to accommodate some of the electrical work being done to put in new air conditioning units for the school.

Marc Tabor, director of Maintenance at OES, said the project has been in the works for the past year, driven by the district’s commitment to preventive measures.

Tabor said while the original floor tiles were considered safe for students and staff according to Illinois Department of Public Health standards, the district chose to be proactive and ensure ongoing compliance.

“We wanted to be proactive with this and prevent any future problems by replacing them,” Tabor said.

Tabor said the process has provided the opportunity for more focused cleaning and waxing, utilizing custodial staff across multiple locations. This proactive approach has improved overall maintenance standards, he said.

Additionally, staff is not only to remove and replace floor tiles but also is replacing outdated furniture, ensuring a thorough cleaning process to prepare for students’ return in August. Plans are underway to replace these pieces with new furniture that have improved floor glides, which will help protect the newly installed flooring.

“In many ways, although it’s a lot of work, this project is actually benefiting all these school buildings in many ways,” Tabor said.

Looking ahead, once everything is complete, inspections from consultants working with the district will verify any remaining asbestos or other potential risks. Consultants will conduct air sampling to determine the effectiveness of the project, ensuring that all areas affected by the removal process meet or exceed Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.