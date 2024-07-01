Jr. League Softball: Bi-County All-Stars earn District 20 crown

The Bi-County Junior League Softball All-Stars defeated Mendota 14-9 in Sunday's District 20 championship game to advance to the state tournament in Burbank this weekend. Team members are (front row, left to right) Elizabeth Parcher, Britney Trinidad, Eden Carlson, Sarah Schenum, Avery Sherman, Alexis Margis and Brandi Margis; and (back row) coach Shannon Jenkins, Kami Nauman, Chloe Parcher, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Piper Terando, Kennedy Holocker and coach Steve Tonioni. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

The Bi-County Junior League Softball All-Stars are heading back to state.

Bi-County defeated Mendota 14-9 in Sunday’s District 20 championship game at Sunset Park in Peru, completing a sweep of tournament play and repeat as district champions.

Along the way, Bi-County defeated LaSalle 7-0 by forfeit, Princeton 15-0 and Mendota 5-1 in the semifinals before coming back for the 14-9 championship-game triumph.

Next up for Bi-County is the state tournament in Burbank this weekend, playing at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and back at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Team members are Britney Trinidad, Eden Carlson, Sarah Schenum, Avery Sherman, Alexis Margis, Kami Nauman, Chloe Parcher, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Piper Terando and Kennedy Holocker and coaches Steve Tonioni, Shannon Jenkins, Brandi Margis and Elizabeth Parcher.

Bi-County's Eden Carlson steals second base in Sunday's District 20 Junior League Softball championship game against Mendota at Sunset Park in Peru. Bi-County repeated as district champions with a 14-9 win. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Bi-County's Myah Richardson fires a pitch in Sunday's District 20 Junior League Softball championship game at Sunset Park in Peru. Bi-County won 14-9 to advance to the state tournament this weekend in Burbank. (Photos provided by Shannon Jenkins)