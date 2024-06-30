Streator library to host beach themed scavenger hunt, storytime, crafts

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a beach themed scavenger hunt the week of July 1. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 1: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5-plus and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2: Little’s Art Time, children 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2: Ag in the Classroom, children 5-plus and younger. Storytime and craft based off of the children’s book “If You Want to Knit Some Mittens” by Laura Purdie Salas.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2: Storytime, beach them. Children 5-plus and younger. Take a storytime vacation with fun tropical tales, music and more.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3: Lego: The big build, children 5-plus. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3: Indoor volleyball, children five-plus and younger. Play some beach ball volleyball in the library with staff.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 5: Decorative Beach Pins, teens. Get the summer started by making seashell pins. Pin them to your shirt, purse and shoes.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5: Laser Tag, children. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

Saturday, July 6: Ariel Craft, all day. Stop by the library and make a cute little Ariel doll out of paper.

6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6: Weber Garden Storytime, public. Join the library at the Weber House garden to listen to a themed story at 1503 Baker St.