Seneca home damaged by fire

A fire caused significant damage to a home Friday in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street in Seneca.

A fire caused significant damage to a home Friday in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street in Seneca.

Seneca Fire and EMS arrived at about 2:20 p.m. to find a single-story home with smoke showing on the west side, Fire Chief Robert Howe said in a news release. Seneca fire and EMS along with mutual aid fire and EMS companies extinguished the fire. One member of the house was home and several pets all evacuated with no injuries, Howe said.

The fire is under investigation to determine the origin and cause.

Marseilles, Morris, Mazon, Grand Ridge, Wallace, Serena, Newark, Dwight, Coal City, Sheridan, Braidwood and Lisbon firefighters, along with Seneca police, Grundy County Command Van and the MABAS 15 Fire investigation team assisted.