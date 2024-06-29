Ottawa police to take back to school shopping applications

The Ottawa Police Benevolent & Protective Association started the 2024 fundraising campaign for the annual Back to School Shopping event (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Ottawa area residents may have received a fundraising request letter in their water bill or may be receiving one via the mail. The Ottawa PB&PA does not solicit in person or by telephone. This event is not possible without the generosity of our donors. The Ottawa PB&PA is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.

Applications now are available at the Ottawa Police Department, 301 W. Lafayette St., or via its Facebook page. The deadline for applications is July 26, with the tentative date for shopping being Aug. 1.