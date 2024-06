Joyce Hasbrook of Sheffield an avid bird watcher of 68 years, found a treasure of a lifetime. While trimming bushes, she discovered an empty hummingbird nest. (Photo provided by Melanie Hasbrook)

She would like to share the pictures with all the bird watchers out there.