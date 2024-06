Granville United Church of Christ is having Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 24, at the shelter in Hopkins Park. (PCR file)

The theme for Vacation Bible School is:

“Kingdom Crafters: Imagine, Build, and Discover.”

All are welcome to attend VBS, from age 3 to sixth grade. Any questions, call the church at

815-339-2305, or email granucc@mchsi.com