2023-24 BCR Male Athlete of the Year: Princeton’s Noah LaPorte having a ball

Noah LaPorte, a junior at Princeton, is always happy with a ball in his hands. The All-State football and basketball player, who also plays baseball, is the 2023-24 BCR Male Athlete of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

Give a boy a ball and you will make him happy.

Noah LaPorte has always been happy with a ball in his hands, whether if he’s catching a football, slam dunking a basketball or hitting a baseball.

“I love switching sports. Going back and forth, I don’t really care,” he said. “Once it gets to the end of the season, I’ll be like, ‘Yea, I want to pick up a different ball and get to it,’ and have a great time doing all three. I’m definitely drained at the end of each season, but picking up a new ball, I feel like I get a shot of adrenaline.”

Kristin Wright said it’s been all about sports for her son since he was old enough to walk.

“Yeah, that kid, that’s all he wanted to do was play sports,” she said. “He started out playing soccer and then basically every other sport and went to travel (ball). Even when he was little, he was special. He just excelled in everything.”

Wright remembers in youth soccer they had to cap him off after scoring six or seven goals. Then it was off to travel soccer and baseball, often on the same weekend, she said, and then basketball and football.

LaPorte, a Princeton High School junior, was a Class 3A IHSCFA First-Team All-State tight end in football, helping the Tigers make their third straight quarterfinals appearance.

Noah LaPorte picked up a football at an early age and has never given it up. He's carried it all the way to All-State honors and a Big 10 scholarship. (Photo provided by Kristin Wright)

He led the Tigers basketball team to their third straight regional championship and second sectional finals appearance, earning all-state and unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

He took his talents to patrol center field and pitch for the Tigers baseball team, picking up second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

For all of his accomplishments, LaPorte is the 2023-24 BCR Male Athlete of the Year.

Princeton basketball coach Jason Smith said LaPorte’s qualities go well beyond his abilities on the court.

“Noah is one of the most genuine, humbled, athletic, smart kids I have ever been around,” he said. “Everyone knows about his athletic ability and how good he is in sports. His character is what separates him from a lot of those ‘top athletes.’ He always has time to talk to anyone. Always respectful in every way.

“He loves giving back to the younger, future generation of kids. That is something I will always think of or smile about when I think of Noah LaPorte.”

The first sport LaPorte remembers playing is baseball.

“I was probably swinging a bat when I was 2 or 3 years old. I was real young,” he said. “Both of my parents encouraged me to play at a young age, because you don’t know what you like at a young age and you play every sport. I was playing soccer, travel basketball and I’d go from practice to practice doing every sport I could. Eventually had to slow it down a little bit.”

But he’s really never slowed down much.

There’s just something about football that’s kept him coming back for more.

“I remember I picked up football and never looked back. I kind of fell in love with that sport,” he said. “I love football. I just love hitting people. It’s a team sport. Get to celebrate with teammates. It’s just something special about football and I love playing it.”

“He told me when he was little he wanted to play in the NFL,” Wright said. “I didn’t want to bash his dreams, but we have to be realist here. I’m not saying my son’s not great, but those chances are slim.”

LaPorte stopped playing basketball for awhile at a young age, frustrated because “I really didn’t get the ball much,” but picked it back up in the fifth or sixth grade.

He doesn’t have to worry about getting the ball anymore.

With all-staters Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis graduating, LaPorte became the Tigers’ go-to man, averaging 21.5 points, with a season-high 41 points, and 12.0 rebounds a game. He became the 13th player in the program to score 1,000 points, ranked ninth with 1,027 career points and will take aim on Thompson’s scoring record set in 2022-23.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte is the 2024 BCR Male Athlete of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

The BCR Player of the year last year was unanimously named First-Team All-Three Rivers East and received IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention.

He prides himself in being a team player most.

“It’s not just about me scoring,” he said. “Getting my teammates buckets. Kids, that don’t expect to do all the scoring. help them score. It’s a great time.”

He know he’s had a lot of help along the way making memories he’ll never forget.

“I’m going to take as many memories as I can get and I can hold. There’s been so much success throughout Princeton High School,” he said. “I’m getting praised right now for single achievements, but there’s a reason. I’m getting them because of the team and how we’ve done as a team. Not just one person doing well. It’s a whole program and many years doing well in all the sports.”

That’s a trait that warms a mom’s heart most.

“He’s very quiet when it comes with all this stuff. Even to me,” Wright said. “I have to pry it out of him, because he’s very humble. Sometimes his brother (Luke) has to tell me what’s going on. He’s not a braggart. I just love him so much. I’ve been blessed when I had kids.”

Heading to Northwestern

LaPorte’s college offers for football became a running scoreboard. Northwestern was the first to offer, followed by Michigan State and Kansas as well as Kent State, Ball State, Ohio University and Eastern Illinois. He also made multiple trips to Illinois.

In the end, all roads pointed to Northwestern.

What played the biggest part in his decision, he said, was “them showing how much they cared about me. They have a very close bond, education, and they play in the Big Ten. Can’t ask for much more.”

Before committing to Northwestern, LaPorte said he didn’t want to rush anything and make sure his college of choice “was committed to me and I am committed to them. I want to play ball there and have a good time.

“A lot of coaches pursue you to commit right away. It gets a little overwhelming. That’s not a bad thing. I’m not going to complain about the position I’m in. Some kids would kill to be in my position.”

Before he heads to Evanston, LaPorte has a senior season he hopes to make more memories for his encore performance.

“I want to go all the way in football,” he said. “We’re returning a lot of guys in skills positions. We got to get over the quarterfinals hump. That’s definitely a start.

“I just want to have the best memorable seasons I can have and play with my team and play every season out, because I’m not going to get this stuff again.”