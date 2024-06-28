World Trade Center beams to be on display in Ottawa

The interactive exhibit that tells and teaches observers about 9/11 will be on full display at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa campus, 321 W. Main St., starting a month-long exhibition honoring the memory of the thousands of Americans who died in that terrorist attack. (Shaw Local News Network)

The death, devastation and terror that spread throughout the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and the lessons the nation learned from that day are things that those experiencing them – from however close, from however far away – will or could never forget.

And those are things that those not old enough to remember that horror will need to learn, and they will get the chance locally in just a few days.

From the rubble of the World Trade Center’s twin towers, two steel beams are making their way to Ottawa.

“We The People,” a traveling exhibit that features those beams from that historic day, will at 10 a.m. Monday be escorted by the Illinois State Patriot Guard and local first responders into town along U.S. 6.

The exhibit encourages children to think and communicate about helping their communities through a Talk Back Star Station which poses questions and encourages children to reflect on their ideas of unity, friendship, helping and patriotism.

By the end of next week, the interactive exhibit that tells and teaches observers about 9/11 will be on full display at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa campus, 321 W. Main St., starting a month-long exhibition honoring the memory of the thousands of Americans who died in that terrorist attack.

“We’re very excited about this,” Chamber executive director Jay McCracken said. “We want to make sure that we keep the memory of it alive so that kids will understand what it’s all about and to honor those fallen heroes from that day. It’s very interactive and very respectful of those who lost their lives and who served since that tragic day.”

The procession will begin Monday morning in Morris and pass through Seneca and Marseilles on its way to the Ottawa campus, with local responders joining near the city limits.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday, July 6, there will be a grand opening ceremony for the public at the campus building. The ceremony will feature members of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, the posting of the colors, a ribbon cutting and summer foods for those on hand. There will also be a children’s scavenger hunt through city businesses launched from there, helping them learn more about 9/11 along the way.

After that, the exhibit will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re very lucky to have this here in town,” McCracken said. “Donna Reynolds from the Ottawa Visitors Center first learned of it and started making arrangements and we’ve all joined forces on the project. With the Visitors Center leading the charge, working together are IVCC and the Chamber office, and Janette Phalen very generously said they’ve be happy to keep it open and have security here. And or course, the City of Ottawa has been very supportive as well.

“The town is ready. It looks great with all the flags out in the park … It’s going to be a great opportunity for our families, especially so close to the Fourth of July.”