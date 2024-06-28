Ottawa High School to take Hall of Fame nominations through July 31

July 31 is the deadline for nominations for induction into the 2025 Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame. (Scott Anderson)

Completed nomination forms are accepted at any time, and previously submitted nominations also are considered each year unless and until the nominee is selected for induction. Previously submitted nominations also can be updated with supplemental information, again with consideration for the 2025 Hall of Fame to include all nominations submitted prior to July 31. Later submitted nominations will be considered for subsequent years. Nomination forms are available at the OTHS Educational Foundation website at https://www.othseducationalfoundation.org/hof or at the OTHS main office, 211 E. Main St.

The 2025 Induction and Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, with introductions of inductees between the basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31.