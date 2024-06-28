A look at the finalists for 2023-24 BCR Male Athlete of the Year:

Ace Christiansen (Princeton)

The Princeton junior was an ace for all seasons, earning first-team All-BCR and Three Rivers All-Conference honors in three sports.

He played a big role on both sides of the ball for the Tigers’ Class 3A quarterfinal football team. He rushed for 738 yards (6.6) and eight TDs with 15 receptions for 192 yards and two TDs as an all-conference running back. He also made 48 tackles as an all-conference defensive back.

The BCR Wrestler of the Year placed third in state at 138 pounds, finishing with a 39-7 record with team-highs with 93 takedowns and 57 near falls along with 21 pins.

The Tigers catcher was a force behind the plate and at the plate, batting .412 with team-highs of 18 runs scored and 12 steals. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Princeton's Ace Christiansen (Photo provided by John Morris)

Max Bryant (Hall)

Bryant capped his prep career with first-team All-State honors in baseball.

The Red Devils senior ace posted an 8-0 record with an area-best 1.12 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 43.2 innings. He also batted .307 with 19 runs scored and 23 stolen bases, tops in the area. The BCR Baseball Player of the Year was named First-Team Class 2A ICA All-State and an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

On the hardwood, Bryant had a solid senior season, averaging 8.6 points, 1.6 steals, 4.0 rebounds and was the area co-leader in assists (4.5). He was named second-team All-Three Rivers East.

Hall's Max Bryant (Alex T. Paschal)

Payton Dye (Hall)

Dye earned first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors in his two sports, basketball and baseball.

The 3-point gunner averaged a team-high 12.0 points per game with an area-best 68 treys, shooting 36% beyond the arc. He was named first-team all-conference and all-BCR.

On the diamond, the senior right-hander came up big on the mound for the Red Devils, going 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 52 strikeouts. He batted .259 and led the Red Devils with 19 RBIs and two home runs. He received first-team all-conference and all-BCR recognition.

He will continue his baseball career at IVCC.

Hall's Payton Dye (Scott Anderson)

Noah LaPorte (Princeton)

LaPorte has quickly become one of the best all-around athletes in school history at Princeton with all-state honors in two sports and has one more school year to add to that legacy.

The Northwestern University commit was named first-team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State and an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection for the Tigers’ 3A quarterfinalist. He was a BCR co-Player of the year.

The BCR Player of the Year led the Tigers basketball team to a return trip to the Class 2A sectional finals and Sweet 16 appearance. He averaged 21.5 points per game and 12.0 rebounds. He was unanimously named first-team All-Three Rivers East and received IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention.

The Tigers centerfielder received second-team All-Three Rivers East honors in baseball.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

Payne Miller (Princeton)

Miller received first-team all-state recognition in both football and track.

The 6-2, 285-pound senior lineman was a big force for the Tigers’ Class 3A quarterfinal football team. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection on both sides of the ball, named as first-team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State and a BCR co-Player of the year.

The Tigers strongman capped his senior season and prep career by landing a third-place medal in the shot put in the 2A State Track & Field Meet. He was also the sectional champion in the discus, placing 13th at state.

Miller will continue his football career for Western Illinois University.