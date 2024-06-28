Bureau County Property Transfers: June 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded June 1-15, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:



June 3

Lise Owens to Douglas Moore, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Dover Township, $385,000.

Halcyon Faber (decd), Ellen Stouffer (ex) and William Stouffer (ex) to Anne and Arnold Faber, executor deed, parts of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $641,000.

Halcyon Faber (decd), Ellen Stouffer (ex) and William Stouffer (ex) to Leonora and Mark Geuther, executor deed, parts of Section 13 in LaMoille Township, $188,700.

Kip and Trudy Sleaford to Charles and Teresa Buysse, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $456,000.

Rebecca Green to Eric Jackson, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 8 in Wyanet, $115,000.

Joseph McCarter to Madison Clowers and Gage Glazebrook, joint tenancy deed, Lot 9 in Block 2 in Backstrand’s Addition in Princeton, $135,000.



June 5

Oscar Rodriguez and Kylie Whightsil to Luciana Ortaga, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 129 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $103,000.

Shawn and Steve Lewis to April Buchanan and Adam Odell, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Stoner’s Second Addition in Princeton, $82,000.

Betty Stout and Vicky Thiel (POA) to Lennie Strong, warranty deed, parts of Section 32 in Wheatland Township, $15,000.

Mary and Steven Heward to Kristine and Roger DeBrock, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Block 4 in Manlius, $20,000.



June 6

Ruth Schupp (decd) and Gary Schupp to Hayden Hughes, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Milo Township, $140,000.



June 7

Mark Warren to Ceer LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 4 in Bodley and Wilson Addition in Princeton, $72,500.

Janet and Reid Hart to Enrique Berryhill, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 in Brookies’ First Addition in Seatonville, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 6 in Brookies’ First Addition in Seatonville and Lot 14 in Block 1 in Brookies’ First Addition in Seatonville, $90,000.

Barbara Swalve Everett and Richard Everett to Stacy Jarigese, warranty deed, part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 13 in Miles Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.



June 10

Susan Orlandi to Mary Bartoli, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 3 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $140,000.

Matthew Melland and Heather Mitchener to Susan Orlandi, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Hall Township, $379,500.

Janice and Justin Walters to Linda Dodge, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $180,000.



June 11

Rebecca Bowers to Aaron Wetzell, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Fairfield Township, $175,000.



June 12

David and Karen Bejster to Taliani Developments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $54,000.

Barbara Sawitoski Estate and Joseph Sawitoski (ex) to Eric Droysen and Kimberly Panatera Droysen, executor deed, part of Section 16 and parts of Section 21 in Dover Township, $400,000.

Adam and Katrina Graff to Beverly Powers, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 10 and part of Lot 12 in Block 10 in Union Addition in Princeton, $170,000.



June 13

Hometown National Bank (tr) and Raymond Kunkel Living Trust to Maribel Luna, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Block 54 in Spring Valley, $8,000.

Todd Marselle to Jacqueline Neahring, warranty deed, Lot 21 in L.J. Conner’s Addition in Princeton. $145,000.



June 14, 2024

Alora Zigler to Jessica Dempsey and William Osborne, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Spring Creek Addition in Ladd, $300,000.

Gerald and Patricia Favero to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lot 10 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $50,000.

John Johnson to Erin and Robert Boseo, warranty deed, Lot 150 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $217,000.

Donald Gibson to Malden Ministorage LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Railroad Subdivision (Lots 1-19) in Malden, $75,000.

Kenneth Brooks (adm) and Marilyn Brooks (decd) to Johanna and Robert Wagner, administrator’s deed, Lot 114 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $179,500.