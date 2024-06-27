Princeton NSDAR holds Patriot Memorial Service

Attending this year's Patriot Remembrance ceremony were three descendants of Edward H. Hall, Bunnie Bowen, Kansas, her sister Beth Kalkman, Iowa, and their cousin Laurie Adams, Central Illinois. Pictured are (from left) Bunnie Bowen, Laurie Adams, Nancy Gartner, chapter Regent, and Beth Kalkman. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton-Illinois chapter, NSDAR held its annual Patriot Memorial Service on June 8 honoring the chapter’s Patriots of the Revolutionary War.

It was held at the Miller Cemetery in Spring Valley at the burial site of Edward H. Hall, the American Revolutionary soldier buried in Bureau County. The chapter takes the time each year to honor each member’s patriot by visiting the cemetery site of a Revolutionary patriot or chapter daughter, saying the name of each member’s patriot, and remembering their sacrifice for independence.

Attending this year’s Patriot Remembrance ceremony were three descendants of Edward H. Hall, Bunnie Bowen, Kansas, her sister Beth Kalkman, Iowa, and their cousin Laurie Adams, central Illinois.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a Service organization focusing on Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism. Any woman 18 years of age or older may join the Daughters of the American Revolution by documenting her lineage to an ancestor either male of female, who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service. For further information go to NSDAR at http://www.dar.org