Marseilles bar property for sale for $210,000

“Well established neighborhood bar since the 1980s ‘Mrs. T’s,’” reads the listing. “Here’s your opportunity to own a piece of Marseilles history and make it your own.”

The building includes a full bar, video gaming, ATM machine, pool table, dart board and shuffle board.

The building, which sits on 0.19 acres, has a full basement that is partially finished. At one time the basement had five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen that was rented for additional income. The framing is in place.

Across the street there are an additional 3.1 vacant acres available. It is zoned manufacturing as is it was once part of Nabisco.

The property at 210 Commercial St. is listed for $210,000. For more information, contact Arrow Realty Group at 815-795-3800.

