Jane ‘Seneca’ Doe has been identified as JoAnne ‘Vicky’ Smith

The identity of Jane "Seneca" Doe was released Thursday, June 27, 2024, during a news conference at the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

After more than 47 years a woman left abandoned in a Seneca field will no longer be known as Jane “Seneca” Doe, but her name - JoAnne “Vicky” Smith.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office held a news conference Thursday releasing the identity of the woman.

Smith was adopted and graduated high school in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. Her family will have a celebration of life this weekend in Cincinnati and plans are to move her grave to South Carolina where her parents are buried.

Her case had remained cold for more than 40 years, then in 2017 Coroner John Callahan reopened the case with the assistance of Deputy Chief Corner Brandon Johnson, hoping to utilize modern-day forensic science to give the victim her identity back.

Johnson combed through old case files, entered the victim into multiple unidentified persons’ databases, and released several artist-rendered images to the public, in the hopes of receiving new information pertaining to the case.

After following every lead and reaching a dead end, on Dec. 18, 2018, the coroner’s office exhumed Doe’s remains to utilize advancements in DNA.

Forensic Odontologist, Denise C. Murmann calculated her approximate age using “the molar development method” , concluding her age to be “20.90 plus or minus 5.25 years.” Callahan confirmed Thursday, Smith was 20.

In January 2019, her femur was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas, using a grant from the National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System and the Department of Justice.

The lab was able to develop a full female DNA profile. It was entered into the Combined DNA Index System where the national database continues to search for potential matches nationwide.

Johnson partnered with the DNA Doe Project, an all-volunteer organization, that uses genealogical DNA to identify unidentified individuals.

In 2022, Johnson told the Morris Herald-News the Doe project had been instrumental in assisting in the identification of Smith, adding they had several close matches in her family tree from Selma, Alabama or Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as a first cousin from New York.

Smith was discovered on Oct. 2, 1976 when Henry Henderson told police he was “hauling beans to a crib with his granddaughter, Robin Henderson” in a field west U.S. Route 6 in Erienna Township in Seneca, about 1.4 miles east of the La Salle County line, when he noticed something lying in a north ditch.”

Assuming it was a deer, he stopped his tractor to show his granddaughter. As he neared the ditch, he discovered the body of a young woman. It would take 47 years before officials would learn her identity.

Now, seven years after Grundy County Coroner John Callahan reopened the case Jane “Seneca” Doe has been identified.

She was found lying with a green plastic bag, taped shut with black electrical tape, and a black, red and white sweater wrapped over her head outside of the bag, according to police reports.

There was a half a bottle of wine and a partial price tag found inside the sweater.

At the time the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office determined she was between the age of 15 and 27 and had been shot once in the head elsewhere, and placed in the ditch less than 24 hours before her death.

After attempting to identify the victim, Smith was buried in an unmarked grave at the Braceville – Gardner Cemetery on Thanksgiving Day 1976.

Shaw Local News Network will update this story with more details from Thursday’s news conference.