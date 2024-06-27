Bureau County marriages: June 13-June 26

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

The following marriage licenses were recorded June 13 to June 26, 2024, at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Hannah Marie Gerig Bachman of Goshen, Indiana; and Daniel Edward Buschert of Goshen, Indiana.

Mary Ann Johnston of Spring Valley and Harold Thomas Dzierzynski of Spring Valley.

Jeremy Stuart Lisenby of Malden and Reynalda Ribay Dacanay of Motiong, Philippines.

Allison Jayne McDowell of Kewanee and Payton Mark Rose of Kewanee.

Paul Anthony Sieczkowski of Orland Park and Sierra Jordan Johnson of Orland Park.