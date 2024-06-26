June 26, 2024
Weekend car shows to be held in Princeton, Mendota

By Kevin Hieronymus
Car shows will be held at the Moose Lodge in Princeton on Saturday and downtown Mendota on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton)

There will be two car shows in the Illinois Valley this weekend.

The Motor Mob Car Club Car Show will be held Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Princeton, located at 1339 N. Euclid, starting at 9 a.m. with trophy presentation at 1 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee.

There will be a 50-50 drawing, dash plaques, door prizes and trophies with food and drinks available. Music will be provide by AMC Sound.

The Downtown Mendota Cruisin’ Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be a 50-50 drawing, food giveaways, Hot Wheels for kids, door prizes, trivia prizes and awards. Music will be provide by AMC Sound.

Donations will be taken for this charity event.

