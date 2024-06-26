Oglesby library to host Incredible Bats program, including visit from a sloth

The Oglesby Public Library will participate in a Bring the Zoo to You program Saturday, July 13, as one of its many activities scheduled throughout July. (Derek Barichello)

The Oglesby Public Library will participate in a Bring the Zoo to You program Saturday, July 13, as one of its many activities scheduled throughout July.

The Incredible Bats program is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Enjoy live animal exhibits and a visit from Rico the sloth.

Along with its summer reading program, the Oglesby library also is offering these events in July.

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9: Join Karol Vaughn of the La Salle County Farm Bureau for story hour and a craft for children ages 3 to 7.

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9: Join Elaine with Let’s Create and create an upcycled book into a fabric-covered organizer and note keeper. Registration required.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10: Join Sue Glassman of the University of Illinois Extension for “Preserve the Season.” Learn about seasonal produce and safe food preservation.

1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31: Mystery Masked Reader Hour for preschoolers through fourth grade.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24: Join OSF for monthly health screenings. An eight- to 12-hour fast is recommended for glucose and cholesterol screening.

10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 18, 25: Toddler Time.

Follow the library on Facebook at Oglesby-IL Public Library and find more information at www.oglesbylibrary.org.