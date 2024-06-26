Illinois Valley PADS homeless shelter serves record numbers in 2023-24

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, a non-profit organization addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in Ottawa and Peru, provided supportive services in record numbers in the 2023-2024 season, the agency reported. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, a non-profit organization addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in Ottawa and Peru, provided supportive services in record numbers in the 2023-2024 season, the agency reported.

“I can say without hesitation that homelessness can happen to anyone,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of IV PADS. “We have a growing population of people experiencing homelessness right here in our community. They range in age from children to the elderly and they come from all walks of life.”

Homelessness is a traumatic experience that can have long-lasting effects on physical and mental health. Nearly 80% of unhoused individuals face some type of mental health challenge. The shelter works to alleviate their distress, Alcorn said.

In addition to shelter and meals, IV PADS personalized case management/service plans provide a safe space to discuss goals, offer needed resources and connections to supportive services to help individuals rebuild their lives and achieve employment, stable housing and independence, the agency said.

In the 2023-24 season, IV PADS:

Maintained a staffed 24-hour operation from Aug. 1 to May 31.

Offered day services from June 1 to July 31, when the shelters undergo deep cleaning, disinfecting and repair.

Served 562 clients, which included 49 family units and 89 children.

Provided 27,784 shelter beds, calculated at one bed per night, per person.

With the help of many volunteers, served 79,881 meals.

Connected nearly all of its clients to outside resources, including counseling for substance abuse and mental health, churches for those seeking spiritual guidance, healthcare options and insurance, etc.

IV PADS clients:

Attended 1,489 enrichment classes, 9,739 life skills classes.

Met with counselors and healthcare providers.

218 clients obtained employment and 94 clients obtained independent, permanent housing.

IV PADS shelters, located in Peru and Ottawa, serve a critical community need, Alcorn said. They are the only homeless shelters in roughly a 50-mile radius. Without these shelters, this past season, 562 homeless individuals would be seeking a home, and some of them would be in public spaces, such as parks, streets or abandoned buildings, the agency said.

IV PADS is seeking volunteers, donations and community support to help achieve its mission. For more information, visit its website at www.ivpads.com or call 815-224-3047