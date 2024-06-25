Streator man fires gun at Leland campground, police say

A Streator man could face up to three years in prison if convicted of firing a handgun into a fire pit Saturday at a campground near Leland. (Photo provided)

A Streator man could face up to three years in prison if convicted of firing a handgun into a fire pit Saturday at a campground near Leland.

Joseph P. Pawelczyk, 45, of Streator was charged Monday with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison. He was granted pre-trial release (with conditions) following a Monday hearing and will next appear July 11.

In a Tuesday news release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 2:43 a.m. Saturday to the Hi-Tide Campground, 4611 E. 22nd Road in Adams Township, for a complaint of a man shooting a hand gun into a fire pit.