Marseilles man guilty in machete attack dies, identified as pedestrian hit by train

A Marseilles man awaiting sentencing for attacking his brother-in-law with a machete died Sunday.

Tuesday, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the individual hit and killed by a train Sunday near the Main Street railroad crossing as 52-year-old Brad C. Bukowski.

Bukowski was found guilty in April of aggravated domestic battery following a machete attack that injured a man. Bukowski was scheduled for sentencing Thursday but did not appear. A warrant was issued.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday prosecutors were apprise of Bukowski’s passing and that the warrant would be rescinded and the case dismissed.