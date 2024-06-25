June 25, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Marseilles man guilty in machete attack dies, identified as pedestrian hit by train

Prosecutors to withdraw case, warrant against Bukowski

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

A Marseilles man awaiting sentencing for attacking his brother-in-law with a machete died.

A Marseilles man awaiting sentencing for attacking his brother-in-law with a machete died Sunday.

Tuesday, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified the individual hit and killed by a train Sunday near the Main Street railroad crossing as 52-year-old Brad C. Bukowski.

Bukowski was found guilty in April of aggravated domestic battery following a machete attack that injured a man. Bukowski was scheduled for sentencing Thursday but did not appear. A warrant was issued.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday prosecutors were apprise of Bukowski’s passing and that the warrant would be rescinded and the case dismissed.

Have a Question about this article?