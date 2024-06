A pedestrian died Sunday in Marseilles after they were hit by a train. (Photo provided)

A pedestrian died Sunday in Marseilles after they were hit by a train.

The Marseilles Police Department said it responded at about 11:44 p.m. Sunday. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the Marseilles police are investigating the death. The identification of the deceased has not been identified pending notification of their family. No further information was provided. Shaw Local News Network will update this story as more information becomes available.