IVCC welding department to host info/registration session July 17

Illinois Valley Community College’s Welding Department is hosting a welding information/registration session immediately after the college’s open house on July 17. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The welding session will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in CTC-124 and is open to students seeking to register for an eight-week or 14-week course this fall. Classes begin Aug. 15.

All new welding students must register for the program through a welding information session. Sign up for a session by contacting the Workforce Development Division Office at 815-224-0233 or emailing kim_herout@ivcc.edu.

No previous welding experience is necessary, and instructors work to find the best fit for students at whatever stage they enter the program, said Program Coordinator Theresa Molln. The program is ideal for beginners who have never welded, for those with some welding background, and for industry employees who want to expand skills at their employer. Students receive individualized instruction in small classes and use state-of-the-art welding equipment in a large lab and fabrication area.

A flexible schedule makes it convenient for students with all types of commitments to attend, from swing shift workers to high school students. Classes are offered mornings, afternoons and evenings Monday through Thursday. Instructors are backed by experience across varied industries. Some local industries set flexible work schedules so employees can attend classes, or partner with IVCC to train their workers.

IVCC’s district is a prime labor market for welders because its industries range from vehicle manufacturing and fabricated metal product manufacturing to machine shops, agriculture, construction and mining.

Activities happen outside the classroom too, like a spring welding competition for high school and college students, a week-long SPARK Jr. Welding Academy summer session for youths and a campus welding club that lets students work independently on projects.

For more information on the program, contact Molln at 815-224-0630 or by email theresa_molln@ivcc.edu or visit https://www.ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/welding/index.php