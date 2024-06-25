Bureau County Property Transfers: May 16-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded May 16-31 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded May 16-31 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

May 16

Empire Property Investment Company LLC to Joshua DeWaele and Brent Thomas, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $57,500.

James McCune to Ronald Kelly Estate, Kelly Gang LLC, Kathryn Kelly (tr), Ronald Kelly (tr) and Ronald Kelly Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 12 in Fairfield Township, $1,680,000.

Craig Wesner (tr) and Craig Wesner Trust to Nathan Brisbin and Brianna Lipe, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 40 in Princeton, $195,000.

Deanna and Jeff Gibbs to Patricia Moon, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 3 and parts of Lot 2 in Sapp’s Addition in Wyanet, $85,000.

May 17

Karen Spence Cioni to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 97 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $75,000.

Zachary Milner to John Saccomando, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 19 and part of Lot 8 in Block 19 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry, $217,000.

Alex Smith to Anson Murray, warranty deed, parts of Lot 17 in Princeton, $100,000.

May 20

Dale Carruthers (AIF), Laverne Carruthers Estate, Dale Carruthers, Frances Carruthers and Gary Carruthers to Jodi and Stefan Margurite, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 1 in Seaton Brothers First Addition in Seatonville, $50,000.

Michael Taliani to Jacob and Rori Smith, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $170,000.

May 21

Hilario Rodriguez (decd), Emma Rodriguez (POA) and Carmen Rodriguez to Luis Armando Sotelo Castillo and Velinda Lopez Martinez, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Park Subdivision in DePue, $75,000.

Bradley and Rebecca Rollo to Classic Investment LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Greenville Township, $100,000.

CFC Properties LLC to Nataliya Kucherenko, warranty deed, parts of Lot 34 in Princeton, $323,000.

Tomas Aguilera to Armando Benitez, Bernarda Benitez and Jarely Vargas Benitez, warranty deed, part of Lot 16 in Block 117 and Lot 15 in Block 117 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $160,000.

May 22

Dillon Johnson to Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $1,000.

May 23

Maria Flores and Oscar Sanchez Peralta to Katia Marquez Roldan, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Libby G. Thomson’s Addition in Princeton, $45,000.

Kristy Pytel (AIF) and Rita Travers to Michael Fusinato, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Sobieski Park Addition in Spring Valley, $220,000.

Jose Jesus Andana to Rachel Reese and Aaron Sanchez, warranty deed, Lot 80 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $29,000.

Duncan and Theresa Brown to Kelsey Stash, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 24 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $50,000.

May 24

Chad Demichelis and Jennifer Heuser to Reid Baltikauski, warranty deed, Lots 4 and 5 in Block 128 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $115,000.

Stephen Gibson II to Juan Delgado and Claudia Lopez, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 98 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Russell Miller to Carl Jenkins, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 17 in North Addition in Princeton, $5,000.

May 28

Jerome Herrmann and Kristi McClenthen (AIF) to Brett Herrmann, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Hall Township, $55,000.

Michael Kane to Midwest Homebuyers LLC, warranty deed, Lot 303 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $140,000.

May 30

Ashley and Joshua Smith to Trevor Griffin, warranty deed, part of Lot 76 in Princeton, $123,000.

James and Jennifer Giacometti to Michael Weygand, warranty deed, part of Lot 16 in Block 5 and part of Lot 17 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $57,000.

Ann Fauth to Luis Alfredo Gonzalez III, warranty deed, Lot 36 in East Street Subdivision in DePue, $61,800.

St. George Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church to Kelsey and Rodney Waynick, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Cambridge First Addition in Spring Valley, $249,000.

May 31

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Harold Burden, warranty deed, Lot 42 in Buda, $16,505.

Linda Lonergan (tr), Mary Wiesbrook Living Trust, Philip Wiesbrook Living Trust, Philip and Mary Wiesbrook Living Trust, Mary Wiesbrook Trust and Philip Wiesbrook Trust to Michelle and Scott Wiesbrook, trustees’ deed, part of Section 30 in Mineral Township and part of Section 29 in Mineral Township, $605,022.

Linda Lonergan (tr), Mary Wiesbrook Living Trust, Philip Wiesbrook Living Trust, Philip and Mary Wiesbrook Living Trust, Mary Wiesbrook Trust and Philip Wiesbrook Trust to Steven Wiesbrook (tr) and Steven Wiesbrook Trust, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 29 in Mineral Township, $453,871.

Fay Servicing LLC (AIF) and Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to John Akural, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $42,550.

Bridget Butler to James Bland and Sarah Hudson, warranty deed, Lot 6 and parts of Lot 16 in McClary’s Subdivision in Ohio, $20,000.

Dorothy Coble (decd), Melissa Ishee and Cherie Sandberg to Diego Raya Morales and Marianna Rosales, warranty deed, Lot 105 and 106 and part of Lot 107 in DePue, $69,900.

Lola Glafka and Michelle Rogers to Allie and Rigoberto Mendez, warranty deed, Lot 44 in Walnut, $60,000.

Catherine Allicks to Neveah Aber and Elija Kruse, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 4 in Wyanet, $90,000.