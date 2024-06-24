Ottawa church to offer program June 25 to 28

Harvest Baptist Church of Ottawa is hosting vacation Bible school each evening from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 to June 28. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Harvest Baptist Church of Ottawa is hosting vacation Bible school each evening from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 to June 28.

This year’s theme is “Proclamation Safari Park” and will feature Bible stories, singing, skits, games, crafts, a light meal and prizes. This is for children ages 5 to 12. Admission is free. Bring pennies each day for the penny march, the proceeds of which will be going to a missionary.

Register online at www.harvestbaptistchurchottawa.com or by calling Pastor Paul at 815-579-9510 before June 18. Harvest Baptist Church is at 420 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa, just east of Walmart.