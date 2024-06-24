June 24, 2024
Ottawa church to offer program June 25 to 28

This year’s theme is ‘Proclamation Safari Park’

By Shaw Local News Network
Harvest Baptist Church of Ottawa is hosting vacation Bible school each evening from 5 to 8 p.m. June 25 to June 28.

This year’s theme is “Proclamation Safari Park” and will feature Bible stories, singing, skits, games, crafts, a light meal and prizes. This is for children ages 5 to 12. Admission is free. Bring pennies each day for the penny march, the proceeds of which will be going to a missionary.

Register online at www.harvestbaptistchurchottawa.com or by calling Pastor Paul at 815-579-9510 before June 18. Harvest Baptist Church is at 420 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa, just east of Walmart.

