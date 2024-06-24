Golf, multigaming bar to open in Marseilles

Fore on Main, 460 Main St., Marseilles, soon will be opening downtown. (Derek Barichello)

Fore on Main, 460 Main St., Marseilles, soon will be opening downtown.

Owners Nick and Molly Kaminski have been working on the storefront for a few months with plans for a golf and multigaming bar. There will be one simulator with many golf courses and games for all ages, such as baseball, hockey, soccer and basketball, among others, Molly Kaminski said.

They plan to host private parties, golf leagues and sports events.

For information, follow Fore on Main on Facebook.

